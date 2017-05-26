Developing: Missing Uber driver feared dead

Hello everyone. This is Christine Sperow. Today is Friday, May 26. Here is a first look at the stories making headlines now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m.

There are developments in the investigation of the missing Uber driver in Charlotte. But it's not news police or the family of the victim wanted to hear. We'll have details on what led officials to a body in a rural area of Rock HIll, S.C. Officials fear that it is in fact Marlo Medina-Chevez, who went to pick up an Uber client Saturday night and hasn't been seen since.

JUST IN: One person has died in a fire in Kings Mountain. It happened on Pat Court. We'll share new info at 5 a.m.

President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is now reportedly part of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. We'll tell you why an apparent meeting he had with the Russian ambassador is raising a red flag.

Plus we'll tell you why former Senator Joe Lieberman has withdrawn his name from consideration to replace James Comey as the FBI director.

LIVE: Are you traveling today for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend. We're stationed at the airport right now with details you need to know to make your travels smoother. WBTV's Micah Smith has more on how the Charlotte airport is prepared for travelers.

Speaking of the holiday, first thing you want to know is how how the weather is going to be right?! Meteorologist Chris Larson is breaking down how hot it's going to get. Things are going to warm back up!

