App State-Georgia Opener Set for 6:15 p.m. Kickoff on ESPN

BOONE, N.C. –Kickoff for Appalachian State’s 2017 football season opener on Sept. 2 at Georgia has been set for 6:15 p.m. at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The game will be televised on ESPN, as the SEC announced its opening weekend TV schedule on Thursday afternoon.

App State begins its fifth season under Head Coach Scott Satterfield, who is 32-18 at his alma mater and 27-5 over the last 32 games. The Mountaineers are coming off a 10-3 season in which they claimed their first Sun Belt Conference championship and topped Toledo to win the Camellia Bowl for a second consecutive year.

App State also appeared on national TV a program best eight times during the 2016 season, including twice on ESPN. The Mountaineers currently have one additional TV game on the schedule, a Nov. 9 visit to Kidd Brewer Stadium from rival Georgia Southern on ESPNU.

App State fell in overtime of their 2016 opener at Tennessee, 20-13. The Mountaineers led 13-3 in the second half in Neyland Stadium, only to see Tennessee recover a fumble in the end zone in overtime to survive.

The Apps and Georgia have met only once, playing in Athens in 2013 during the Mountaineers’ final year at the FCS level. Georgia was 8-5 in 2016. The Bulldogs won the Liberty Bowl against TCU under then first-year head coach Kirby Smart.

Press release provided by Appalachian State Athletics