CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Giolito Tosses Seven-Inning No-Hitter To Beat Chiefs Thursday

Lucas Giolito Tosses Seven-Inning No-Hitter

Charlotte Right-Handed Pitcher Tosses First No-Hitter in BB&T Ballpark History



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Charlotte Knights right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito threw a seven-inning no-hitter in game one of Thursday’s doubleheader win over the Syracuse Chiefs at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. The Knights hit three home runs and beat the Chiefs by a score of 4-0.



Giolito (2-5, 5.44) threw 87 pitches (50 for strikes) and allowed just three walks over seven hitless innings. He struck-out three batters and tossed the fourth no-hitter in Charlotte Knights franchise history -- the first in BB&T Ballpark history.



Thursday’s seven-inning no-hitter by Giolito was the first in Charlotte Knights franchise history since July 25, 2013 when RHP Andre Rienzo threw a seven-inning no-hitter in game one of a doubleheader against the Indianapolis Indians from Knights Stadium in Fort Mill. Before that, Carlos Torres threw a five-inning perfect game on June 18, 2009 in Pawtucket and Tetsu Yofu tossed a nine-inning no-hitter on August 1, 2004 for the Knights.



Nicky Delmonico, Danny Hayes, and Adam Engel each homered in game one on Thursday to help power the Knights in the game. Delmonico’s first-inning home run was his fourth over his last three games. Hayes added his team-high ninth of the season in the third inning, while Engel hit his seventh of the season in the sixth inning.



The two teams are now playing game two of the doubleheader with LHP Will Lamb getting the ball for the Knights against RHP Gabriel Arias for the Chiefs.



