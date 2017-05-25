BLOG: The drought is wiped out!

It's no secret to anyone that it's been a wet week, with many areas picking up between 3-4" of rain since Sunday.

Of course, there have been some negative impacts from the active week of weather, including tornadoes and wind damage, but also minor flooding and rising river levels.

However, if we're looking to find the bright side of this turbulent weather, we have one! For the first time in over a year, we don't have any part of North Carolina (all 100 counties) under drought or dry conditions. This is the first time this has happened since March of 2016.

There are several variables that are used to determine drought, including: groundwater levels, climate, the amount of water stores in reservoirs, and soil moisture to name a few. Time of year is also taken into consideration, as these conditions can rapidly change, especially during the hot summer months.

In Charlotte, we are running at a 2.81" surplus for the month of May (with a 5.30" monthly total) and a 4.19" surplus for the year (with a 20.46" yearly total) as of this writing. This is a great spot to be in as we head into the drier summer months.

To view North Carolina’s drought map, visit www.ncdrought.org. To view the U.S. drought map, visit http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/.

