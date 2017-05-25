Body found

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Sad news—it appears the body of Uber driver Marlo Medina-Chevez was found in a wooded area near Rock Hill. The 44-year old father picked up a ride last weekend and hadn’t been seen since. His car was located in Maryland where police arrested two men, charging one with using Medina-Chevez’s credit card. We’re awaiting the coroner’s official identification of the body.

Breaking news tonight in the investigation surrounding President Trump's campaign and possible Russian meddling during the election. Tonight, reports from the Washington Post say the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is now part of the probe. He is not accused of doing anything wrong.

A Cabarrus County school reports some students and staff members may have been exposed to tuberculosis. In a letter to parents at Hickory Ridge High School, school leaders say the exposure is likely to have affected a small number of people.

