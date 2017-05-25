WATCH LIVE: CMPD to hold press conference on missing Uber driver

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are giving an update on the case into missing Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at police headquarters in uptown Charlotte.

Medina-Chevez, 44, left for work around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to pick up an Uber client and never returned home.

Two people - Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20 - were arrested after Medina-Chevez's credit cards were used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.

