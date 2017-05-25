Body found in wooded area of Rock Hill, SC

Sources say a body was found during a search in Rock Hill, South Carolina Thursday afternoon.

The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road. Police have not confirmed the identity of the deceased.

From WBTV's Sky3, officers from multiple agencies could be seen in the area.

WBTV is working to confirm more information.

