Storms leave behind sinkholes, trees down and flooding in Foothills

Water was creeping up in Ronnie Stillwell Jr.'s backyard along Lookout Shoals Lake in Catawba County Thursday.

"Coming up slowly," Stillwell said. Stillwell has seen it much worse though. A couple years ago, water went into several homes in the Carpenters Cove neighborhood.

So far, Duke Energy had drawn down the lake level significantly earlier in the week in anticipation of the heavy rain. Even though there is some flooding, Stillwell and other residents are not worried.

"I don't think it will be bad," Stillwell said.

Water is still flowing downstream over the dams at lakes above Lookout Shoals. Rhodhiss Dam has water cascading over its top. The Oxford Dam has one gate open and water is spilling over the top of other gates.

Even so, officials believe the worst is over and are hoping the water will begin to recede by Thursday night.

In Morganton, the rainwater Wednesday evening caused other issues. A small sinkhole opened up near downtown and officials closed off Collett Street Thursday as a precaution.

The road surface is just a foot away from the edge of the sinkhole. The sinkhole formed 12 feet underground when a drain line failed.

Heavy equipment will be used to dig up the area around the sinkhole so crews can fix the problem, but the work could take a couple of days.

Elsewhere, there were several trees down and minor damages caused to fencing and other things, but officials say most residents were lucky.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.