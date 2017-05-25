Storms leave behind sinkholes, trees down and flooding in Foothills

Police say 19-year-old Andrew Adcock used a financial card without authorization on May 2.More >>
Police say 19-year-old Andrew Adcock used a financial card without authorization on May 2.More >>
Dozens of homes were damaged and several were destroyed by the tornado along Mocksville Highway and Swann Road. Cars were smashed by debris and dozens of trees were ripped from the ground.More >>
Dozens of homes were damaged and several were destroyed by the tornado along Mocksville Highway and Swann Road. Cars were smashed by debris and dozens of trees were ripped from the ground.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
"Coming up slowly," Stillwell said. Stillwell has seen it much worse though. A couple years ago, water went into several homes in the Carpenters Cove neighborhood.More >>
"Coming up slowly," Stillwell said. Stillwell has seen it much worse though. A couple years ago, water went into several homes in the Carpenters Cove neighborhood.More >>
Officials with Cabarrus County Schools say some staff and students at Hickory Ridge High School may recently have been exposed to an individual with Tuberculosis (TB).More >>
Officials with Cabarrus County Schools say some staff and students at Hickory Ridge High School may recently have been exposed to an individual with Tuberculosis (TB).More >>