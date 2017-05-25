Bandys High School coach has a shoe store for an office

There are no limits to what many teachers will give of themselves to make sure their students don’t go without.

Case in point at Bandys High School in Catawba County - a track coach there makes sure his athletes have everything they need, and he dips into his own pockets to do it.

Coach Jason Barnes has been at Bandys for a little more than three years. In that time his office has been referred to as a "shoe store." But the shoes aren’t for sale. He buys them with his own money and gives them away for free.

“We’d go to a track meet and I’d have kids running in basketball shoes,” Barnes said.

He shops sales in stores and online to find good deals on shoes.

“If I can get them cheap, and they’re decent shoes, I’ll try to pick them up if at all possible,” Barnes said.

It’s not a secret most teachers don’t make six figures, and Coach Barnes is no exception. But teaching sometimes doesn’t come from a book, it comes from a heart.

“They deserve it. They go out there and they work hard and they do the things you ask them to do,” Barnes said.

But he also said he’s not the one that should be getting the attention. The shoe collector would have preferred the shout-out go to other teachers at Bandys who are clothes, food, and even money collectors - stockpiling just to give it away.

“I know what it’s like to not have anything," Barnes said. "And to have a teacher or a whole school step up to the bat for you, it’s a big deal.”

