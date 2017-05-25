Vehicle catches fire in Huntersville parking lot - | WBTV Charlotte

Vehicle catches fire in Huntersville parking lot

(Source: Medic via Twitter) (Source: Medic via Twitter)
(Source: Medic via Twitter) (Source: Medic via Twitter)
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

Emergency crews responded after at least one vehicle caught fire in a Huntersville parking lot Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. in a parking lot on the 1000 block of Biddick Lane. Medic tweeted pictures of the blaze and stated that no injuries were reported.

There is no word on what may have started the fire. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly