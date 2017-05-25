Union County residents reflect on surviving EF1 tornado

On Thursday afternoon, meteorologists with the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Union County only 24 hours earlier.

One day later, employees with the North Carolina Department of Transportation are digging out and clearing roads.

To the eye, twisted metal and displaced wooden limbs are the tangible calling cards, but for Ashley Glenham what she saw was one thing and who she touched will never be forgotten.

"I had them in my arms. I grabbed as much as I could and took off running," Glenham said.

Rain generally nurtures farmers fields, but the wheat crop for this season is wearing newly delivered battle scars. That's also the case with a number of roofs.

Kenneth Baker got a topside view of the damage at the home of his mother-in-law. "It's pretty tough," Baker said. "It could be worse. Everybody's alright. Anything can be fixed."

Assessing the damage is falling on the shoulders of independent insurance adjusters like Will Speiden who has a theory regarding the strength of last night's storm.

"What you see around here just metal and trees, trees twisted, so I all signs are pointing to a small tornado," Speiden said. "I'm not a weather guy, but I see a lot of this stuff."

Glenhem is breathing easy Thursday regarding her close call with Mother Nature. Glenhem and her family had some minor damage to their home, but are thankful that their lives are intact.

"Always hold your kids close. Family is important. Family is very important. Keep your family close," Glenhem said.

