Two accused of stealing over $900 in allergy medicine from CVS

Two people are wanted for allegedly shoplifting from a CVS in Gastonia Wednesday, police said.

According to Gastonia Police, two people stole $963 worth of allergy medications from the CVS on West Franklin Boulevard.

Police released surveillance photos of the two people involved.

No other information has been released.

If you can identify either person in connection to this shoplifting incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

