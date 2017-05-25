80-year-old man, suspect both shot during Statesville home invasion

A Statesville man was arrested Thursday morning in connection to a home invasion that left himself and an 80-year-old homeowner recovering from gunshot wounds.

Marcus Dshawn Brown, 40, is charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, common law robbery, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The home invasion happened at a home on Buffalo Shoals Road. Police say an 80-year-old man was awakened by a man, believed to be Brown, breaking into the home wearing a mask.

According to the release, the intruder dragged the victim out of bed and demanded money. The victim grabbed a nearby gun and shot at the intruder, but a struggle ensued and the robber got the gun away from the victim, pistol-whipped and shot him.

The intruder then left the scene with the victim's weapon and cash he had stolen.

The victim was taken by Iredell County EMS to Baptist Hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.

Hours later, Brown showed up at Carolinas Medical Center in Concord suffering from a gunshot wound. Concord police responded to CMC and began investigating. They say Brown had apparently shown up at a home on Newbern Avenue in Statesville and had someone drive him to an out-of-town hospital.

Statesville police then executed a search warrant at the Newbern Ave home where they found Brown’s vehicle as well as "other items of evidence linking him to the home invasion and shooting of the victim on Buffalo Shoals Rd."

Brown was then charged with the crime. He will be arrested when released from the hospital.

