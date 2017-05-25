Man charged with murder in Gaston County shooting

A man has been charged with murder Thursday in the killing of a Gastonia man.

According to Gastonia Police, 28-year-old Herbert Lamar Torrence Jr. was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Adrian Woods.

Police said they responded to a call around 3:36 a.m. Wednesday and found Woods on the ground near his truck. Officers said Woods had difficulty breathing.

Woods was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound, officers said. Woods later died in the hospital due to the injuries he sustained in the shooting, according to police.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.