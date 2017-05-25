Man charged with murder in Gaston County shooting

According to Gastonia Police, 28-year-old Herbert Lamar Torrence Jr. was charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Adrian Woods.More >>
All 83 were indicted May 16 on charges ranging from murder to racketeering, as part of a broad federal effort to thwart increasingly sophisticated and widespread gang activity in North Carolina and four other states.More >>
Police say 19-year-old Andrew Adcock used a financial card without authorization on May 2.More >>
President Ronald Reagan declared May 25 as National Missing Children's Day. On this day, we bring awareness to children who went missing and still have not returned home.More >>
More than 350 animals were removed from a home in Catawba County after an investigation, according to officials with Catawba County Animal Services.More >>
