FBI seeks Charlotte’s help finding 4 suspected United Blood Nation members in hiding

The FBI has tracked down all but four of the 83 United Blood Nation gang members indicted last week in North Carolina and it’s looking help finding the stragglers.

All 83 were indicted May 16 on charges ranging from murder to racketeering, as part of a broad federal effort to thwart increasingly sophisticated and widespread gang activity in North Carolina and four other states.

Three of the four men still on the run are from Shelby and the fourth is from Fort Lauderdale. All three are charged with racketeering, among other crimes.

Posters released Thursday ask the public to call the FBI’s Charlotte field office if anyone has details on the whereabouts of:

Sherman Devante Addison, AKA “Ace,” 22, of Shelby.

Bradley Beauchamp, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Antarious Qaushard Byers, AKA “Bang,” 23, of Shelby.

John Paul Sebastian Durant, AKA “JP," "Glock," and "Gudda,” 28, of Shelby.

The FBI said last week that 10 of the 83 were on the run and hiding. Six of them have been arrested or turned themselves in to authorities.

All 83 of the suspected “United Blood Nation” (UBN or Bloods) gang members have been indicted on federal racketeering conspiracy charges and charges related to murder, attempted murder, violent assault, narcotics distribution, firearms possession and Hobbs Act robbery.

A number of defendants are also charged with bank fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft related to financial crimes.

Six hundred federal, state and local law enforcement officers executed the arrest warrants last week in a coordinated effort that included arrests in Charlotte, Cleveland County, and eastern North Carolina. Arrests were also made in Florida, South Carolina, New York and Virginia.