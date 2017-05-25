Man wanted in Granite Quarry larceny

A man is wanted in Granite Quarry for larceny.

Police say 19-year-old Andrew Adcock used a financial card without authorization on May 2. Police issued warrants on Adcock for probation violation, financial card fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses and financial card theft.

Adcock is described as being around 5'2" and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Adcock's location is asked to call 911, the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department at 704-279-2952, or Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.

