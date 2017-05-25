Man arrested in Granite Quarry larceny

A man has been arrested in Granite Quarry for larceny.

Police say 19-year-old Andrew Adcock used a financial card without authorization on May 2. Police issued warrants on Adcock for probation violation, financial card fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses and financial card theft.

Officers said Adcock was arrested Thursday at a location off Happy Lake Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department at 704-279-2952, or Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.

