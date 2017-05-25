Meck County assistant DA loses battle with cancer

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney's Office is mourning the loss of Max Diaz, assistant district attorney.

Diaz died Wednesday evening following a fight against cancer.

"He will always be remembered as a beloved friend and devoted member of the District Attorney’s Office," the DA's office posted on Facebook.

Diaz, born in Puerto Rico, moved to North Carolina as a child and attended N.C. State University. He graduated in 2001 from UNC School of Law and joined the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office in 2005.

"During his 12 years as an ADA, he worked to protect the community by prosecuting an array of crimes, including misdemeanors, property crimes, violent crimes and homicides. Last fall, he became the supervisor of the DA’s Domestic Violence Team," the DA's office said.

The DA's office considered Diaz a dear friend and a dedicated advocate for justice. A memorial service will be held for Diaz at 2 p.m. Sunday at Davidson United Methodist Church.

