Volunteers getting ahead of summer food shortage at Sort-A-Rama

Hundreds of volunteers came together Thursday morning to help fight hunger across the Queen City.

Volunteers packed over 132,000 pounds of bulk foods to kick off the kicks off the "School's Out But Summer Never Takes a Vacation" campaign.

Six-hundred volunteers from several businesses packed boxes at the Charlotte Convention Center for the 2nd annual Sort-A-Rama.

"People always want to emphasize the holidays when they're giving but in actuality, summer is the time is of the highest need for the food bank," said

Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Metrolina.

"That makes events like this very, very important."

In several counties across the state, students receive free-reduced lunch. This campaign is making sure those students don't go hungry while school is out.

If you're interested in helping in the fight to stop hunger call the food bank at 704-376-1785 for ways to get involved.

