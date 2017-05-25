350+ animals removed from home in Catawba County after investigation

More than 350 animals were removed from a home in Catawba County after an investigation, according to officials with Catawba County Animal Services.

The animals were discovered Tuesday in a Claremont home during an investigation by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office in a different matter.

According to officials, 358 dogs, cats and chickens were removed from the home and officials are investigating if the chickens were used for cockfighting.

"Many of the animals appeared injured with open sores and missing feathers or sick and had signs of neglect," officials said. "In addition to the live animals, officials also found 40 dead animals in cages and pens."

The animals were taken to a secure location and were fed and hydrated. They are being examined by veterinarians, tested for communicable diseases that are a public health risk.

Catawba County says it is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to "assure the humane treatment of the animals and that all steps are being taken to protect the public’s health."

Catawba County Animal Services and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation in this case and will be discussing their findings with the District Attorney.

