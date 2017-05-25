Students, staff possibly exposed to Tuberculosis at school in Cabarrus Co.

Volunteers packed over 132,000 pounds of bulk foods to kick off the kicks off the "School's Out But Summer Never Takes a Vacation" campaign.More >>
Volunteers packed over 132,000 pounds of bulk foods to kick off the kicks off the "School's Out But Summer Never Takes a Vacation" campaign.More >>
"He will always be remembered as a beloved friend and devoted member of the District Attorney’s Office"More >>
"He will always be remembered as a beloved friend and devoted member of the District Attorney’s Office"More >>
More than 350 animals were removed from a home in Catawba County after an investigation, according to officials with Catawba County Animal Services.More >>
More than 350 animals were removed from a home in Catawba County after an investigation, according to officials with Catawba County Animal Services.More >>
Officials with Cabarrus County Schools say some staff and students at Hickory Ridge High School may recently have been exposed to an individual with Tuberculosis (TB).More >>
Officials with Cabarrus County Schools say some staff and students at Hickory Ridge High School may recently have been exposed to an individual with Tuberculosis (TB).More >>
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is asking regulators for a 23 percent price hike next year because it doesn't expect crucial payments from the federal government to continue.More >>
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is asking regulators for a 23 percent price hike next year because it doesn't expect crucial payments from the federal government to continue.More >>