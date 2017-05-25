Fire heavily damages vacant house in Kannapolis

A vacant house in Kannapolis was heavily damaged by fire on Wednesday night, according to fire officials.

The home is located on Irene Avenue.

Kannapolis fire officials say that when crews arrived, they had heavy fire conditions at the house.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 25 minutes.

The Kannapolis Fire Department was assisted by Kannapolis Police, Cabarrus EMS and the Landis Fire Department.

The Cold Water and Odell Fire Departments assisted with district coverage during the incident.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.