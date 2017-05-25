Kannapolis based Haas F1 Team taking in beauty of Monaco

It's the most prestigious and photogenic stop on the Formula One circuit, and likely the one that gets most of the attention. The Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo is rich in history, tradition, and glamour - and this week, the Kannapolis based Haas F1 Team is once again enjoying a few days of the speed, the sea, and the scene that is Monaco.

The team took pictures and provided them to WBTV for a special slide show look at one of the world's greatest sporting events.

The race was first organized in 1929 with the first event run through the streets of the principality taking place on April 14 of that year. William Grover-Williams drove his dark green Bugatti 35-B to victory that day.

There was no race from 1938 until 1944 during the outbreak of World War Two, but racing returned to Europe and Monaco in September, 1945.

Since 1955 the race has been part of the Formula One World Championship circuit.

In the 75th Monaco Grand Prix that will take place on Sunday, the same basic layout crafted by Anthony Noghes in 1929 will challenge today’s Formula One drivers.

Famous names associated with the race include five-time winner Graham Hill, who earned the nickname "Mr. Monaco." Between 1984 and 1993 the race was won by only two drivers: Alain Prost had four wins, and Ayrton Senna had a record six victories.

Michael Schumacher won the race five times, Jackie Stewart and Stirling Moss both won three times.

The race is also famous for its "lifestyles of the rich and famous" atmosphere. Fabulous yachts fill the harbor during the race week. In awarding its first Gold medal for motor sport to Prince Rainier III, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) characterized the Monaco Grand Prix as contributing "an exceptional location of glamour and prestige" to motor sport.

"Monaco is special to me because it’s kind of my home race," Haas F! Team drive Romain Grosjean said. "We’re beside France and there’s always a lot of people, a lot of fans. It is, of course, special because of all the glamour because it is Monaco. Everyone knows Monaco and everyone wants to be in Monaco. It’s a very challenging track and a very long weekend with lots of demands, but at the end of the day it’s a very nice show."

The Haas team's first trip to Monaco last year met with mixed results. An entertaining wet-to-dry Monaco Grand Prix highlighted the challenging nature of the historic 3.340-kilometer (2.075-mile), 19-turn circuit in Monte Carlo where drivers Esteban Gutiérrez and Romain Grosjean finished 11th and 13th, respectively.

