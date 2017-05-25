Memorial Day schedule for City of Salisbury - | WBTV Charlotte

Memorial Day schedule for City of Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

The City of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 29:

·      City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed.

·      Salisbury Transit will not offer transit services.

·      City’s Waste Collection Division will offer garbage and recycling collection on schedule. Monday’s limb collection will take place on Tuesday, May 30.

·      Fibrant Technical Support will maintain regular hours. For assistance, customers may contact Fibrant Technical Support by calling (704) 638-5300.

·      Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed Monday, May 29. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, please call (704) 638-5339.

·      The Salisbury Community Park will operate on schedule from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

