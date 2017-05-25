NWS to determine whether tornado touched down in Iredell, Union

National Weather Service crews are heading out to Iredell and Union counties Thursday to survey damage and determine whether a tornado touched down Wednesday.

A Tornado Warning was issued for several North Carolina and South Carolina counties Wednesday afternoon, which has since expired.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Rowan County until 4:15 p.m., for Lancaster County in South Carolina until 4:30 p.m., in Union County until 4:45 p.m. , and in Burke County until 5 p.m.

Alexander and Iredell counties were both under a Tornado Warning until 5 p.m., but both were canceled.

A Tornado Watch issued for the entire WBTV viewing area was extended until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The watch went into effect at 10 a.m. for the counties of Mecklenburg, Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Mitchell, Union, and Yancey.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Tornado Watch was expanded east to include the rest of WBTV counties.

A possible tornado ripped through at least one neighborhood in Union County. Residents described hearing the storm pass and seeing the damage it left behind.

For a few moments, residents living on Plyler Mill Road got quite the scare. They said the wind rushed and objects hit their homes before it ended as quickly as it began.

Emergency officials confirmed that between 25 and 30 homes were damaged and two completely destroyed just east of Statesville. There is no word on possible injuries, but the American Red Cross said they are helping at least ten people who were displaced.

The Red Cross is also helping residents who live on the Davie and Yadkin County line and Stokes County. The Red Cross said they are assessing damage and said there is a possibility of 35 homes damaged in that area.

A gym at Courtney Elementary School in Yadkin county was also severely damaged. Luckily there were no injuries.

The school will be closed for students and staff on Thursday.

Huntersville Fire tweeted that a tree was down on Gilead Road at Wynfield Creek Parkway around 3:52 p.m. Wednesday. They also said downed power lines were blocking the roadway on the 9400 block of Linwood Drive.

Station 1 responding to a tree down in the roadway, Gilead Rd at Wynfield Creek Pkwy, Use caution & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 24, 2017

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted around 4:14 p.m. that a tree was down across I-77 southbound just north of Nations Ford Road. The road reopened nearly 30 minutes later.

Traffic advisory; Tree down across I-77 southbound just north of Nations Ford Rd. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 24, 2017

