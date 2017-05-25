Manchester bombing prompts CMPD security changes for Speed Street

The city of Charlotte is expecting 400,000 people to flood its streets over the next three days for Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola.

The event kicks off at noon Thursday and will feature changes to the concert location and a revised approach to security, provided by CMPD in light of the Manchester bombing.

CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said the 2017 version of Speed Street will not be classified as an "extraordinary event" like it has been in years past.

But that doesn't mean the police department is taking security lightly.

"I'd like to emphasize there's nothing more serious that we do than to provide for safety of large groups of public," said Estes during a press conference Wednesday.

Uniformed CMPD officers will be very visible throughout the event and plenty of undercover officers will be there as well.

CMPD says the Manchester bombing is prompting changes to their security procedures but would not go into detail.

One of the biggest changes to Speed Street this year is the relocation of the main concert stage to Romare

Bearden Park.

The move is likely to cause major congestion on Church Street especially factoring in the traffic for Charlotte Knights games over the next few days.

Headliners for the main stage will kick off nightly concerts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are only $15 to enjoy Friday and Saturday night headliners and $10 to go to the show Thursday night.

The city also released information detailing how city services will be impacted by Speed Street.

Solid Waste Services

The City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will support Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola with litter control. The department will run

three crews each day that will begin at 8 a.m. and finish once the crowds have dispersed.

Last year, Solid Waste Services collected 11.67 tons of garbage and 1.42 tons of recycling.

Charlotte Area Transit Service (CATS)

As a result of increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic in uptown, CATS buses may experience detours of local and express routes. Riders are encouraged

to plan additional time into their trips.

CATS will increase frequency on the LYNX Blue Line to assist with moving crowds in and out of uptown. On Thursday, May 25, and Friday,

May 26, trains will operate every ten minutes from 3:30-11 p.m. On Saturday, May 27, trains will operate every 10 minutes from 11 a.m. until the end of service.

The CityLYNX Gold Line will operate normal hours.

Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT)

Event hours will be noon to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 25, through Saturday, May 27. Street closures will begin Wednesday, May 24, at 9:30 a.m. and all roads will reopen Sunday, May 28, at 6 a.m. Street closures for the festival include:

Tryon Street between Stonewall Street and 6th Street, beginning Wednesday, May 24, at 9:30 a.m.

Mint Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Third Street, beginning Wednesday, May 24, at 9:30 a.m.

Cross streets between Church Street and College Street, beginning Thursday, May 25, at 9:30 a.m.

The cross streets will reopen on Friday, May 26, from 6-9:30 a.m. for morning commuters. The cross streets include: Levine Avenue of the Arts, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Third Street and Fourth Street.

Cross streets between Mint Street and Church Street each evening, Thursday, May 25, through Saturday, May 27, from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. The cross streets include: Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Third Street.

