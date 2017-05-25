Crews battle three-alarm fire at trucking company in north Charlotte

He was especially active in promoting Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child, which sends shoe boxes full of toys and practical gifts to poor children around the world.More >>
He was especially active in promoting Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child, which sends shoe boxes full of toys and practical gifts to poor children around the world.More >>
The City of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 29More >>
The City of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 29More >>
A Tornado Warning was issued for several North Carolina and South Carolina counties Wednesday afternoon, which has since expired.More >>
A Tornado Warning was issued for several North Carolina and South Carolina counties Wednesday afternoon, which has since expired.More >>
The Charlotte Fire Department said crews were called to the fire around 6 a.m. at a structure in the 8600 block of Statesville Road.More >>
The Charlotte Fire Department said crews were called to the fire around 6 a.m. at a structure in the 8600 block of Statesville Road.More >>
The event kicks off at noon Thursday and will feature changes to the concert location and a revised approach to security, provided by CMPD in light of the Manchester bombing.More >>
The event kicks off at noon Thursday and will feature changes to the concert location and a revised approach to security, provided by CMPD in light of the Manchester bombing.More >>