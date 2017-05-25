Crews battle three-alarm fire at trucking company in north Charlotte

A three-alarm fire broke out at a trucking company in north Charlotte Thursday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department said crews were called to the fire around 6 a.m. in the 8600 block of Statesville Road, at Twin State Trailers.

The fire was initially dispatched as a two-alarm. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just before 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported and firefighters say they're working to determine what may have started the fire.

