Crews battle three-alarm fire at trucking company in north Charl - | WBTV Charlotte

Crews battle three-alarm fire at trucking company in north Charlotte

(Mark Davenport | WBTV) (Mark Davenport | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A three-alarm fire broke out at a trucking company in north Charlotte Thursday morning. 

The Charlotte Fire Department said crews were called to the fire around 6 a.m. in the 8600 block of Statesville Road, at Twin State Trailers. 

The fire was initially dispatched as a two-alarm. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just before 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported and firefighters say they're working to determine what may have started the fire. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly