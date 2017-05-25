Hit-and-run, fuel spill shuts down part of Independence Boulevar - | WBTV Charlotte

Hit-and-run, fuel spill shuts down part of Independence Boulevard

(Nick Bunting | WBTV) (Nick Bunting | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A hit-and-run involving a tractor-trailer shut down part of outbound Independence Boulevard Thursday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a car collided with a tractor-trailer carrying nearly 100 gallons of fuel, causing the fuel to spill on the roadway. 

It happened around 2:50 a.m. on Independence Boulevard at Eastway Drive.

Police say the driver of the car fled the scene.

The left two lanes reopened just before 5:30 a.m., but the onramp to outbound Independence Boulevard from Eastway Drive remains closed.

Cleanup is expected to take several hours. 

No injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly