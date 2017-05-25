Hit-and-run, fuel spill shuts down part of Independence Boulevard

A hit-and-run involving a tractor-trailer shut down part of outbound Independence Boulevard Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a car collided with a tractor-trailer carrying nearly 100 gallons of fuel, causing the fuel to spill on the roadway.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. on Independence Boulevard at Eastway Drive.

Police say the driver of the car fled the scene.

The left two lanes reopened just before 5:30 a.m., but the onramp to outbound Independence Boulevard from Eastway Drive remains closed.

Cleanup is expected to take several hours.

No injuries were reported.

