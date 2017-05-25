Widespread Storm Damage

Traffic BREAKING NEWS: Outbound Independence Boulevard at Eastway Drive in east Charlotte is shut down as I write this message…following a hit and run involving a tractor trailer. We’ll keep you posted on the effort to reopen the roadway.

Good morning to you on this Thursday, 25 May 2017, from the WBTV News morning team! We hope you’ll join us for WBTV News This Morning from 4:30 to 9 AM for the area’s best, most complete, and accurate morning newscast.

Here’s a brief look at some of the other stories we’re following for you this morning:

Storm damage. We’re canvassing the entire viewing area, checking for damage from the severe storms that rolled through. Several tornadoes reportedly touched down. We’ll be LIVE to give you the very latest.

And what about today’s weather? Will we see any of the severe weather we saw yesterday? Meteorologist Al Conklin will have all the details.

Police have arrested two more people and are searching a new site in Manchester suspected of links to the bombing that killed 22 people at the Ariana Grande concert.

Police need your help finding a missing Charlotte woman. 79-year-old Beverly Cole was last seen on Doby Spring Drive.

Some parents left happy, others upset, following a nearly seven-hour long meeting of Charlotte Mecklenburg School leaders. The meeting didn’t end until early this morning. We’ll tell you what’s next with the student assignment plan.

Police have made another arrest in a homicide investigation in Charlotte.

Plus…Kristen Miranda is in the Alert Center, monitoring multiple news sources so you are the FIRST to get breaking news and news just that’s just in.

You’ll get the certified most accurate forecast from meteorologist Al Conklin.

Chris Larson is in the First Alert Traffic Center…keeping a very close eye on traffic conditions and will let you know if there’s anything that will impact your morning drive.

All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV…then 7 to 9 AM on the Bounce Channel. Plus, we have several special, in-studio guests during our 8 AM hour on Bounce. Hope to see you then.