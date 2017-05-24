Second person charged with murder in March shooting death of Charlotte man

A man has been charged in connection to a homicide case that happened in uptown Charlotte in March.

Joseph Bradley Jones, 26, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Germany Byers. Jones' arrest comes two months after a woman, 22-year-old Kyerra Guinn, was also charged with murder in Byers' death.

CMPD says officers were called to an assault with a deadly weapon around 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, on LaSalle Street at Beatties Ford Road. There they found a Byers with a gunshot wound.

Medic took Byers to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Guinn was charged with murder and felony conspiracy two days later.

Officers at the scene in March said the shooting could have been a continuation from a disturbance Monday in the same parking lot. They did not release any further information about a possible motive when they announced Jones' arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

