Second person charged with murder in March shooting death of Charlotte man

Jones (Mecklenburg County Jail) Jones (Mecklenburg County Jail)
Guinn (Mecklenburg County Jail) Guinn (Mecklenburg County Jail)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man has been charged in connection to a homicide case that happened in uptown Charlotte in March.

Joseph Bradley Jones, 26, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Germany Byers. Jones' arrest comes two months after a woman, 22-year-old Kyerra Guinn, was also charged with murder in Byers' death. 

CMPD says officers were called to an assault with a deadly weapon around 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, on LaSalle Street at Beatties Ford Road. There they found a Byers with a gunshot wound.

Medic took Byers to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. 

Guinn was charged with murder and felony conspiracy two days later. 

Officers at the scene in March said the shooting could have been a continuation from a disturbance Monday in the same parking lot. They did not release any further information about a possible motive when they announced Jones' arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

