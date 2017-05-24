RSS Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody earns Friday Medal

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody has been named one of the winners of the 2017 Friday Medal from the Friday Institute for Educational Innovation at NC State University's College of Education.

This year, the award honored "Innovative Superintendents" of North Carolina rural districts. In collaboration with the NC School Superintendents Association, the following seven superintendents to each receive the award, which will be presented to them both for "their own accomplishments and as representatives of the many other dedicated and innovative rural superintendents who serve the students of the state."

Darrin Hartness – Davie County

Anthony Jackson – Vance County

Jeff McDaris – Transylvania County

Janet Mason – Rutherford County

Lynn Moody – Rowan Salisbury

Patrick Miller - Greene County

Robert Taylor – Bladen County

In recognition of the commitment of Bill and Ida Friday to educational excellence, the Friday Medal honors significant, distinguished and enduring contributions to education through advocating innovation, advancing education, and imparting inspiration.

This award is given annually to selected individuals who embody the mission and spirit of the Friday Institute.

Some of the prior recipients are:

Judge Howard E. Manning, Jr.; Former Superior Court Judge who oversaw enforcement of Leandro v. State of North Carolina

Hon. Bob Wise; President of the Alliance for Excellent Education and Former governor of West Virginia

Muriel Thomas Summers; Principal of A.B. Combs Leadership Elementary School and co-author of The Leader in Me

Dr. David H. Rose; faculty member at Harvard University and co-founder and chief education officer for the Center for Applied Special Technology (CAST)

Dr. Bill McNeal; Transformation School Coach in Durham and the 2004 National Superintendent of the Year

Hon. James B. Hunt, Jr; Former Governor of North Carolina.

