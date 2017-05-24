CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Postponed Wednesday Due to Wet Grounds

Knights Postponed on Wednesday Due to Wet Grounds

Doubleheader Set for Thursday at BB&T Ballpark



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) – Wednesday’s game between the Charlotte Knights and Syracuse Chiefs originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from BB&T Ballpark has been postponed due to wet grounds. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday with first pitch of game one set for 6:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests and game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.



Tickets from Wednesday’s game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any 2017 Charlotte Knights regular season home game, based on availability. Tickets must be exchanged at the Knights Ticket Office located at BB&T Ballpark.



Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for Thursday’s doubleheader, which features Thirsty Thursday ™ presented by Ink N Ivy. Fans 21 and over can enjoy $3 domestic drafts, while fans of all ages can enjoy $1 small sodas. Single-game tickets for all games this season are available by phone at 704-274-8282, in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office, or online at charlotteknights.com. Tradition Never Ends!





