Police: Search underway for woman with cognitive impairment

Police are asking the public's help in searching for a missing Charlotte woman who was last seen Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 79-year-old Beverly Jean Coley was last seen leaving her home on Doby Springs Drive in north Charlotte.

Police said Coley was last seen on foot pushing a shopping cart to an unknown destination. Coley suffers from a cognitive impairment, officers said.

CMPD said there is concern for her safety.

Coley is described to be a black woman, 5-foot-5, weighs 120 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.