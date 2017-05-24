3 Union Co schools placed on lockdown Wednesday, deputies say

Three Union County schools were placed on lockdown for nearly an hour Wednesday, deputies said.

According to the City of Monroe, the Union County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shots fired called around 1:37 p.m. on Tradewinds Drive.

Deputies said a Hispanic male was seen behind a tree holding what appeared to be a handgun. Deputies asked the resource officer at Walter Bickett Elementary School to help with the incident.

Walter Bickett Elementary, Central Academy of Technology and Arts and the Union Academy Upper Campus were all placed on a hard lockdown Wednesday while officers and deputies responded to the area to find the man, the sheriff's office said. The three lockdowns were lifted around 2:21 p.m.

Officers said they found and arrested the man who fled from deputies on Tradewinds Drive.

If you have information regarding this incident, you're asked to call the Monroe Communications Officer Pete Hovanec at 704-282-4542.

