One killed in house fire in Cleveland County

One person has died in a house fire in Cleveland County Wednesday.

According to Cleveland County Fire Marshal Perry Davis, the fire occurred around 4 p.m. at a home on Ross Road in Waco.

It is unclear if weather was a factor in this fire. Foul play is not suspected, crews said.

Crews told WBTV that the fire is under control. The fire is under investigation, Davis said.

No names have been released.

