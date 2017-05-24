Sun Belt announces divisions for 2018 football season

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (AP) - The Sun Belt Conference will split into two five-team divisions, broken up simply by east and west, starting in 2018.

The conference announced its divisions Tuesday after the end of its spring meetings.

The East Division will include Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Troy. The West Division will have Arkansas State, South Alabama, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana-Lafayette and Texas State.

The winners of each division will meet in the championship game, which will be played at the home stadium of the team with the best College Football Playoff ranking.

Sun Belt administrators also approved a collaborative instant replay system for football that will be modeled on the Southeastern Conference's setup and officials in a central location to review replays and assist instant replay officials at each game.

