Police: Public's help needed in solving string of crimes in Statesville

Statesville Police are asking for the public's help Wednesday in solving a strong of shootings, home invasions and firearm thefts that have occurred over the past five months.

According to the Statesville Police Chief Joe Barone, the crimes may be connected since they have been carried out with brazenness.

Barone said that within the past five months, 12 guns have been stolen from vehicles. Police said only one of the 12 vehicle break-ins appeared to have any sign of forced entry. Officers said 10 guns were stolen from homes.

Statesville Police said they are working with victims, neighbors and community partners to identify suspects, increase patrols and gather information in these incidents.

Barone released this statement Wednesday:

“We are utilizing every resource we have at our disposal to investigate, gather evidence, prosecute, and potentially prevent these types of crimes. Our Patrol division, criminal investigations division, and narcotics divisions have all been working numerous additional hours to address the recent rise in these types of crimes." “Patrols have been increased, Criminal Investigators and narcotics Investigators are following up on any and all potential leads that can help bring us one step closer to identifying these perpetrators, to prevent them from victimizing any more of our community members."

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you're asked to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406. Police said callers can remain anonymous and a cash reward is possible.

