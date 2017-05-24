Omer Yurtseven to Return for Sophomore Season

RALEIGH – Omer Yurtseven announced Wednesday he would return for his sophomore season at NC State University and remove his name from consideration for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Yurtseven declared for the NBA Draft last month without hiring an agent. He attended the NBA Combine and worked out for teams before deciding to withdraw.

"I feel like I have a special relationship with (Head) Coach (Kevin) Keatts, which is one of the main reasons I decided to return,” Yurtseven said. “I'm grateful to all of the NBA teams that brought me in for workouts, helped me through this process and provided valuable feedback. That being said, I'm excited to return to NC State and play, and continue to improve under Coach Keatts and our staff next season."

Yurtseven appeared in 22 games, making 14 starts for the Wolfpack last season. He averaged 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He scored a season-best 16 points in NC State’s win over Rider on December 28 and had a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds in the Pack’s win over Pittsburgh on January 17.

"I'm certainly happy that Omer has made the decision to return to NC State,” Keatts said. “He is a dedicated student, first and foremost, and I know furthering his education is a priority to him. I'm excited to be a part of his continued development as a player. His skill set is a great fit for our system and style of play, and I look forward seeing Omer further develop."

