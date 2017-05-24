FIRST ALERT: Possible tornadoes, strong storms leave damage in NC, SC

UPDATE: Wednesday, May 24 6:45 p.m.

It has been a busy afternoon with several tornado warnings and multiple damage reports and videos in support of at least two separate funnel clouds/possible tornadoes near Statesville and Monroe.

The Tornado Watch has been extended a few more hours, until 9 p.m. for all areas. The main batch of rain and storms is pulling Northeast of our core counties, however, there is a secondary line of rain and storms moving into the mountains and western foothills. This could still produce a weak spin-up so we can't completely let our guard down until this second batch passes and the Watch expires.

In addition to all of the wind damage, we have had minor flooding reports come in from many areas, including the Charlotte metro, and even a mud slide in the foothills. So, even in the absence of any additional tornado warnings, flooding remains a threat and a Flash Flood Watch continues until midnight.

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

Wednesday, May 24 2:45 p.m.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 6 p.m., which is why a First Alert Day has been declared for the WBTV viewing area. The Storm Prediction Center has also placed us under an “Enhanced Risk” for Wednesday afternoon through the evening hours.

We have the possibility of thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. The biggest threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds and even isolated tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has put us in the 10% risk area for tornadoes. That may not sound significant, but that is fairly rare for the Carolinas.

We typically don’t have more than a 2-5% risk. This means that you should have a way to get severe weather information Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is no way of pinpointing exactly when and where a severe storm will strike. That’s why is it so important to have up to the minute information when warnings are issued. The WBTV weather app will alert you in the event a warning is issued.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are also likely. Those might not sound as impressive as tornadoes but given the heavy rains we’ve seen lately, those could cause significant problems too. The soil in many places is almost saturated. With additional rain and gusty winds, trees could start to come down.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock