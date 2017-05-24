Heavy rains bring mudslide down on road in Watauga County

A mudslide blocked a road in the Zionville area of Watauga County Wednesday morning.

Watauga County officials say the mud/rock slide happened in the 2300 block of Silverstone Road. Watauga County Communications tweeted a picture, provided by the sheriff's office, of the tree blocking the area.

The road is expected to reopen Wednesday evening.

The Watauga Democrat reported Sheriff's Deputy Paul Scott noticed the mudslide and made the call to dispatch at 6:02 a.m., between Brown Road and Otis Wilson Road.

N.C. DOT crews are currently on the scene with equipment to saw through fallen trees and to remove any other debris from the roadway, officials said.