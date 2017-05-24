Fire crews respond to Employment Security Commission in Salisbury

Salisbury firefighters responded to a call at the Employment Security Commission in the 1900 block of South Main Street just after 11:00 am on Wednesday to a report of a possible fire.

When firefighters arrived they reported finding light smoke, haze, and an electrical odor in the building.

Firefighters discovered that an "overheated blower" on the HVAC unit was responsible.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.