Man, girlfriend and family charged in Lincoln County drug bust

A man, his girlfriend and several of his family members face charges in a Lincoln County drug bust.

The charges come after citizens complained about Paul Walton Jr. distributing illegal drugs, specifically at a home in the Oaklawn community, police say.

Walton, who is currently in jail, was hit with additional charges including 14 counts of possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession with intent to sell or manufacture marijuana, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.

Walton's brother, William Perry Walton, his mother, Elizabeth Hall Walton, and his girlfriend, Brittany Danielle Sigmon, were also arrested in the case. The others charged include Shamaine Edwards, Michael Idell Fair, Conell Jerome Forney and Dwayne Percell Sledge Jr.

William Lee Hall, Paul Walton's cousin, is waiting to be charged.

"Before and after the arrest of Walton, our detectives worked diligently in identifying and apprehending Walton’s associates in this case," said Lt. Jason Munday. "We can show a pattern, a chain of command, and a monetary trail of profit, all leading back to Walton.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909, where a reward is possible.

