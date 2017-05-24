Man accused of stealing guns from Rowan County home

A man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing thousands of dollars worth of items, including guns, Friday.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Richard Melvin Goodman broke into a home on St. Peters Church Road in Gold Hill. Goodman was arrested Tuesday.

According to the arrest Warrant, Goodman took at least five guns, a Playstation 4, two 32-inch TV's, two X-Box 360's, games, a 50-inch LG TV, jewelry, DVDs, clothing, two car titles, and an aluminum bullet hole rim and wheel.

Goodman faces charges of larceny of a firearm, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering and felony larceny of a firearm.

