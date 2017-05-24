Salisbury Police to place billboard asking for information in child's murder

Salisbury Police are placing a billboard on one of the city's busiest streets to try and encourage people to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible for killing 7-year-old A'yanna Allen.

The billboard will soon go up on Jake Alexander Boulevard near South Main Street. It features a picture of the young girl and mentions the $20,000 reward.

Allen was sleeping with her grandmother at a home on Harrel Street when she was shot on Dec. 4. Her grandmother, Shirley Robinson, was shot in the leg and was released from the hospital later that day. She says someone shot through the bedroom window.

Three hours before A’yanna’s shooting, Salisbury Police responded to another crime scene outside a popular club on Avalon Drive about a mile-and-a-half away. 22-year-old Sharod Mathis was shot and killed in the parking lot.

Police have said that they do believe the two cases are related.

Both shootings are unsolved at the time of publication. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

