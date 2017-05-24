Teen charged in fatal Concord moped crash

A teen has been charged in a fatal crash that happened in Concord Saturday.

Concord police say 17-year-old Oskar Axel Prudente-Arellanez ran a red light on US Highway 601 at Old Charlotte Road Saturday afternoon, crashing into Theodore Earl Renz, who was on a moped.

Renz went to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition. Police say he died Monday.

Prudente-Arellanez was not injured. He was charged with misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle and given a $10,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.