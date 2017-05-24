Tornado Watch issued for Mecklenburg, surrounding counties - | WBTV Charlotte

Tornado Watch issued for Mecklenburg, surrounding counties

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A Tornado Watch has been issued in the WBTV viewing area through 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

The Tornado Watch went into effect at 10 a.m. for the counties of Mecklenburg, Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Mitchell, Union, and Yancey, according to the National Weather Service

