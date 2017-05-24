Tornado Warning issued for multiple NC, SC counties

Rebecca Harris sent WBTV this photo from Gastonia, NC.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for several North Carolina and South Carolina counties Wednesday afternoon.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Rowan County until 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and for Lancaster County in South Carolina until 4:30 p.m. A Tornado Warning has been issued for Union County until 4:45 p.m. Burke County have been issued a Tornado Warning until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Alexander and Iredell counties were both under a Tornado Warning until 5 p.m., but both have been canceled.

WATCH LIVE: WBTV is live streaming meteorologists Eric Thomas and Leigh Brock as they track the storm

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire WBTV viewing area through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The watch went into effect at 10 a.m. for the counties of Mecklenburg, Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Mitchell, Union, and Yancey.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Tornado Watch expanded east to include the rest of WBTV counties.

Emergency officials confirmed that between 25 and 30 homes were damaged and two completely destroyed just east of Statesville. There is no word on possible injuries.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, nearly 1,125 people are without power around 4:53 p.m. in Mecklenburg County.

MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS OF THE STORMS AND DAMAGE

Huntersville Fire tweeted that a tree was down on Gilead Road at Wynfield Creek Parkway around 3:52 p.m. Wednesday. They also said downed power lines were blocking the roadway on the 9400 block of Linwood Drive.

Station 1 responding to a tree down in the roadway, Gilead Rd at Wynfield Creek Pkwy, Use caution & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 24, 2017

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted around 4:14 p.m. that a tree was down across I-77 southbound just north of Nations Ford Road. The road reopened nearly 30 minutes later.

Traffic advisory; Tree down across I-77 southbound just north of Nations Ford Rd. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 24, 2017

To see current watches and warnings, check the WBTV.com Interactive Radar.

To get alerts about severe weather in your area, wherever you are, use the WBTV Weather App for iPhone or the WBTV Weather App for Android.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.