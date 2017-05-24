14 students aboard, several injured in school bus crash near uptown

At least six people were injured in a school bus crash in near uptown Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says bus 1654, which serves Collinswood Language Academy, had 14 students aboard when it crashed on Independence Boulevard near Hawthorne lane.

The wreck happened around 8:46 a.m.

Medic says they took four people to the hospital with minor injuries and two others with serious injuries. It's not clear if those injured were students.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

