Man jumps on car in attempt to stop teen from stealing it

A man jumped on the hood of his car in an attempt to stop a potential carjacking near uptown Charlotte Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man left his vehicle running outside a Marathon gas station on W. Trade Street around 12:45 a.m. when a 15-year-old jumped in the car and started to pull off. The owner jumped on top of the car and luckily was not injured.

The teen then wrecked and ran but was caught a short time later.

The teen's name is not being released due to his age.

