Three charged for shooting at homeless man, trying to record assault

Three teens have been charged after police say they tried to video the beating of a homeless man sleeping in a Salisbury park, then shot at the man when he ran from them.

According to police, the man was sleeping in the gazebo in Cannon Park off Park Avenue early on Wednesday morning when he was approached by three men.

The victim said that two of the men were using their phones to record the third man who was going to beat the victim. The victim pushed that man, then ran away.

As he ran, one of the men, now identified as Jameon Kentrell Sanders, 16, of East Spencer, tried to shoot the man, but the gun didn't fire.

The victim hid behind a tree, and seconds later, Sanders fired again, hitting the tree.

Sanders and the two other men then ran from the area. The victim called police.

Officers responded quickly, surrounding the area and within minutes, found the three near Panera Bread, and found a gun in the bushes outside of the business.

Police say the gun was a stolen .380 that had been taken from a vehicle in Spencer earlier this month.

Sanders was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, possessing stolen goods, and possession of a firearm by a minor. Bond was set at $30,000.

William Thomas Kennedy, 17, of N. Long Street in Salisbury was charged with assault with the intent to kill. Bond was set at $10,000.

Adan Jesus Macia-Macia, 18, of Matthew Drive in Salisbury, was charged with assault with intent to kill. Bond was set at $10,000.

The victim in the case was not injured.

